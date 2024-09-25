Coach Enrico Maassen and his team were thrashed by FC Lucerne on Saturday, but now the St. Gallen side have hit back against FCZ. Maassen is proud after the 4:1 - and also a little cynical.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just three days after the humiliation against FC Luzern, FC St. Gallen beat FCZ at home in Kybunpark.

Coach Enrico Maassen is not only overjoyed after the 4:1 in an interview with blue Sport, but also a little cynical. "We took the advice from Lucerne and did some fitness training yesterday," says the German.

Even if that's not true, of course, everything went well after the change of sides. "The changes from the bench were really good," said Maassen, whose match plan worked out perfectly. Show more

On Saturday, coach Enrico Maassen and his St. Gallen team hit the roof. From 2:0 to 2:3, three goals conceded in the second half - and against arch-rivals Lucerne of all teams.

An exuberant FCL party at home in Kybunpark after the final whistle. FCL coach Mario Frick and his players praise their spirit, team spirit and perseverance afterwards. Any praise for the FCL is also a slap in the face for St. Gallen. Ouch!

Maassen cynical: "Have taken Lucerne as a role model"

On Tuesday evening at the same venue, this gala performance against FC Zurich. Witzig, Görtler & Co. play the Zurich team to the wall after the break and go into a frenzy. Three goals were scored in the final 20 minutes to secure an undisputed 4:1 victory - it could easily have been two or three more.

The satisfaction after Saturday's defeat is therefore naturally great, both for the players and the coach. So great, in fact, that in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle, Maassen couldn't help but take a swipe at FC Luzern. When asked what was different from Sunday, the German replied ironically: "We took the advice from Lucerne and did some fitness training yesterday, so we were physically superior against FCZ in the second half."

Masses proud: "The changes were really good"

However, Maassen's analysis is not just cynical. He, who also took some of the blame for the defeat against FCL, now praised his players as well as himself and his staff. "The changes from the bench were really good," said Maassen, explaining his thoughts on bringing on Geubbels and Cisse from the start in attack and then substituting Csoboth, Akolo and Mambimbi as wild cards. "The idea was that in the first half, the two Buffaloes up front would work their way through the FCZ defense and then we'd bring on three technically skilled players who could all decide a game."

His match plan worked: his jokers scored goal after goal and handed the previously stable FCZ defense its first defeat of the season. The result: thanks to St. Gallen, the top of the Super League has moved closer together again and rivals Luzern are suddenly leaders.