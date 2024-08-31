Isaac Schmidt (left) leaves FC St. Gallen for England after three seasons Keystone

FC St. Gallen is letting full-back Isaac Schmidt go. The 24-year-old from western Switzerland is moving to Leeds United in the second-highest English league.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St. Gallen are letting full-back Isaac Schmidt move to Leeds.

One day before his transfer, the 24-year-old scored an important goal for the Espen in the Conference League qualifiers.

The transfer is likely to add at least four million euros to St.Gallen's coffers. President Matthias Hüppi simply says: "In economic terms, this is probably the most significant transfer in the history of our club." Show more

Schmidt has played 108 competitive matches for the eastern Swiss side since his move from Lausanne-Sport in the summer of 2021, scoring seven goals. The Vaud native scored his most valuable goal on Thursday with the 1-0 lead in Trabzon, paving the way for FCSG to reach the league phase in the Conference League.

🔁 Isaac Schmidt hinterliess uns mit seinem Treffer gegen Trabzonspor ein Abschiedsgeschenk. Der 24-Jährige wechselt zum @LUFC. ℹ️ https://t.co/PfL8F9XEHT | #DANKE für deinen Einsatz, Isaac! Viel Glück bei der neuen Herausforderung! 💚 #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/65kAF70lk1 — FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) August 30, 2024

Leeds and St. Gallen have agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract for the transfer to England. "In economic terms, this is probably the most significant transfer in the history of our club," said president Matthias Hüppi in the press release. According to "Blick", the transfer fee is likely to be around 4 million euros and could rise to up to 5.5 million due to bonuses.

Schmidt signed a four-year contract in England until the summer of 2028, as announced by his new club. At Leeds United, Schmidt will be team-mates with former FCZ striker Wilfried Gnonto. The traditional club from the northern English county of Yorkshire is aiming for promotion to the Premier League with German coach Daniel Farke.

Stilz: "Of course the departure hurts us"

Head of Sport Roger Stilz says of the move: "Of course, Isaac's departure so close to the end of the transfer window hurts us, but this move to England is a great opportunity for him. Most importantly, Isaac has earned this transfer with his performance and commitment. We would like to thank him for his great commitment to Grünweiss."

Videos from the department

SDA