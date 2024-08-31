  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Schmidt moves to Leeds FCSG President Hüppi: "The most significant transfer in the history of our club"

SDA

31.8.2024 - 07:39

Isaac Schmidt (left) leaves FC St. Gallen for England after three seasons
Isaac Schmidt (left) leaves FC St. Gallen for England after three seasons
Keystone

FC St. Gallen is letting full-back Isaac Schmidt go. The 24-year-old from western Switzerland is moving to Leeds United in the second-highest English league.

31.08.2024, 07:39

31.08.2024, 08:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St. Gallen are letting full-back Isaac Schmidt move to Leeds.
  • One day before his transfer, the 24-year-old scored an important goal for the Espen in the Conference League qualifiers.
  • The transfer is likely to add at least four million euros to St.Gallen's coffers. President Matthias Hüppi simply says: "In economic terms, this is probably the most significant transfer in the history of our club."
Show more

Schmidt has played 108 competitive matches for the eastern Swiss side since his move from Lausanne-Sport in the summer of 2021, scoring seven goals. The Vaud native scored his most valuable goal on Thursday with the 1-0 lead in Trabzon, paving the way for FCSG to reach the league phase in the Conference League.

Conference League. St.Gallen meet Fiorentina and Heidenheim, Lugano face Gent

Conference LeagueSt.Gallen meet Fiorentina and Heidenheim, Lugano face Gent

Leeds and St. Gallen have agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract for the transfer to England. "In economic terms, this is probably the most significant transfer in the history of our club," said president Matthias Hüppi in the press release. According to "Blick", the transfer fee is likely to be around 4 million euros and could rise to up to 5.5 million due to bonuses.

Quotes on the FCSG triumph. Görtler:

Quotes on the FCSG triumphGörtler: "If we don't celebrate this, we haven't understood life"

Schmidt signed a four-year contract in England until the summer of 2028, as announced by his new club. At Leeds United, Schmidt will be team-mates with former FCZ striker Wilfried Gnonto. The traditional club from the northern English county of Yorkshire is aiming for promotion to the Premier League with German coach Daniel Farke.

Stilz: "Of course the departure hurts us"

Head of Sport Roger Stilz says of the move: "Of course, Isaac's departure so close to the end of the transfer window hurts us, but this move to England is a great opportunity for him. Most importantly, Isaac has earned this transfer with his performance and commitment. We would like to thank him for his great commitment to Grünweiss."

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Super League. FCZ loans Samuel Ballet from Como

Super LeagueFCZ loans Samuel Ballet from Como

Contract until 2026. Kevin Mbabu continues his career with the Danish champions

Contract until 2026Kevin Mbabu continues his career with the Danish champions

Serie A. Inter against Atalanta without problems - Sommer plays to zero

Serie AInter against Atalanta without problems - Sommer plays to zero

Bundesliga. Union Berlin beat St. Pauli despite transfer confusion before kick-off

BundesligaUnion Berlin beat St. Pauli despite transfer confusion before kick-off

Challenge League. Thun salvages a point against Schaffhausen in a duel of dream goals

Challenge LeagueThun salvages a point against Schaffhausen in a duel of dream goals