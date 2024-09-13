Raffaella Fico conquers the hearts of the fans in her role as showgirl. Imago

First Mario Balotelli's transfer to Indian first division club Kerala Blasters fails and then showgirl Raffaella Fico comes around the corner and criticizes her ex for not taking enough care of their daughter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mario Balotelli was once a huge figure in international football. His goal and the subsequent jubilation in the 2012 European Championship semi-final are unforgettable.

In the meantime, the 34-year-old with the bulging scandal file is no longer one of the crème de la crème of international football.

Just a few days ago, a move to India for the former Sion star fell through.

And now his ex-girlfriend Raffaella Fico, with whom he has a daughter, has come forward with a few anecdotes.

Above all, however, the 36-year-old showgirl wishes that Balotelli would look after nine-year-old Pia a little more. Show more

Mario Balotelli was once a major figure in the football business, and his goal celebration in the 2012 European Championship semi-final after his second goal in the 2:1 win against Germany is unforgettable. Balo rips off his shirt and shows off his toned upper body to the whole world. "That was the best evening of my life," says the Italian after the match. The evening three days later was less beautiful, with a 4:0 defeat against Spain in the final.

Mario Balotelli's legendary goal celebration in the 2012 European Championship semi-final. Picture: Keystone

Nevertheless, the world is enthusiastic about "Super Mario". Sports Illustrated even called him the "most interesting man in the world" at the time. And yes, Balotelli is and remains an interesting man to this day. However, the man who played for clubs such as Milan's Inter and AC as well as top English clubs Liverpool and Manchester City in his heyday has long since lost his shine as a footballer.

His scandal file grew thicker from year to year, and even during his stint at FC Sion (August 31, 2022 to September 15, 2023), he hardly ever showed his best side, making headlines with an outstretched middle finger and mafia accusations towards the league.

He then moved from Valais back to Turkey to join Adana Demirspor. In 16 games last season, he scored seven goals and set up one, but missed the majority of the championship due to knee surgery. He made his last appearance on May 12, when he received a red card and missed the last two championship matches due to suspension. In the end, his contract was not extended.

In his search for a new club, he almost found what he was looking for in India. The former world-class striker was apparently being considered by first division club Kerala Blasters, at least according to a report in the "Times of India". However, the club decided against signing the 34-year-old. On the one hand, despite the transfer offer, it was not assumed that a player of Balotelli's stature would move to the Indian league, while on the other hand, his scandalous record is said to have acted as a deterrent.

Ex-girlfriend rebukes Balotelli

Following the failed transfer, Raffaella Fico is now rubbing salt in Balotelli's wounds. The football star's ex-girlfriend, herself a showgirl, model, actress and singer, talks about her relationship with Balotelli on Caterina Balivo's show "La volta buona". "He's a very deep boy who has had problems all his life. Situations that sometimes make him appear to be what he is not."

It wasn't easy with Balotelli as a boyfriend. The 36-year-old talks about their daughter Pia and remembers: "We were trying to have a child, it wasn't a traffic accident. It was a complicated situation ... First he wanted it, then he didn't want it." It took on crazy proportions at times. She once paid him a visit in London: "I went to his house, he was with friends, his brother and his mother. He didn't open the door and called the police. I left with the police and my little girl."

Mario Balotelli with daughter Pia in 2019. Picture: Imago

Pia is now 9 years old and the relationship between Fico and Balotelli could definitely be worse. Fico says: "The relationship is peaceful and relaxed. We were young and we both made a lot of mistakes. After a few years we spoke to each other, we sorted everything out and he apologized. It probably wouldn't have been like that today." She continues: "I loved him like I've never loved anyone else."

Over the years, their love turned into a friendship. "We don't talk about work, but when he asks me for advice about his girlfriend ... Now it's like we're brother and sister, we've put it all behind us, we're over it."

However, she would like Balotelli to show "a little more commitment as a father". "Just a bit more consistency; but of course he loves Pia more than anything and it's mutual."

Fico could not have chosen a better time to make this request. Balotelli is now without a club and would therefore have plenty of time to spend with his daughter, whom he has probably neglected at times.

