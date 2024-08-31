  1. Residential Customers
Super League First win of the season for Yverdon, draw in Valais

SDA

31.8.2024 - 20:05

Ilyas Chouaref beats Basel goalkeeper Marwin Hitz
Keystone

After three wins in a row, FC Basel had to settle for a 1-1 draw against promoted Sion. Yverdon recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Grasshoppers.

31.08.2024, 20:05

After an early goal by Albian Ajeti (5th minute), the visitors from Basel had to concede an equalizer by Ilyas Chouaref in the 26th minute. This put an end to Marwin Hitz's unbeaten run, having kept a clean sheet in the previous three games. The action flattened out noticeably in the second half, and nothing more happened in the final minutes, which Sion were able to play in superior numbers after Basel's Leon Avdullahu was sent off.

The first goal in Yverdon came even earlier than in Sion. Giotto Morandi put the visitors from Zurich ahead in the 3rd minute, giving them hope of a second win in a row. In the second half, however, the home team managed to turn the game around. Boris Cespedes and Hugo Komano scored for the home team after a defensive blunder to secure three points for the first time this season.

Table

Ranking: 1. Zurich 4/10 (10:4). 2. Lucerne 5/10 (10:6). 3. Basel 6/10 (15:6). 4. Sion 6/10 (10:6). 5. St. Gallen 4/9 (9:4). 6. Lugano 4/9 (9:6). 7. Servette 5/9 (9:13). 8. Yverdon 6/5 (6:10). 9. Winterthur 5/4 (3:9). 10. Grasshoppers 6/4 (7:11). 11. Lausanne-Sport 4/3 (6:12). 12. Young Boys 5/2 (6:13).

SDA

