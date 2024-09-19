After being knocked out of the German national team, Hansi Flick has found happiness again in Barcelona. The 59-year-old German relies on a simple recipe for success with his players: fitness.

Syl Battistuzzi

It has only been a year since the DFB parted company with Hansi Flick - the first time in German football history that a coach has been dismissed. Now the former successful FC Bayern coach - keyword: six-tuple winner in 2020 - is working in Barcelona.

The 59-year-old has made a great start with the Catalans. Barça are top of the Spanish table after five wins in five games. Defending champions Real Madrid are already four points behind in second place.

Flick raves about the good atmosphere surrounding the team and the club: "I felt the passion of the fans from day one. Also from everyone who works for Barça, starting with the president (Joan Laporta - ed.)."

Flick continued: "It's the willingness to give everything for this club. It's a big thing for us as a coaching staff because we also want to be part of this club. We will try everything and give everything to take the club to the next level."

"Fundamental for me"

For him, it is a great honor to coach the prestigious club:

"I have been following Barça since I decided to become a coach. They play fantastic football and develop a lot of their own players. The results speak for themselves. I'm really happy to be here. From the first day I felt the mutual respect. It's just incredible to be a part of it".

At his new club, Hans Flick has turned various screws to get the machinery, which has stuttered in recent years, up and running again. "Fitness is a clear priority for us," says Flick.

"My way of working is completely different to what was done at Barcelona before, especially in the fitness area. I'm very happy with the development since we took over. That's fundamental for me. Fitness is the basis, then technique and tactics are built on that. Football is more than just playing with the ball. For me, it's fundamental that everyone is fit," summarizes Flick.

It remains to be seen whether Lewandowski & Co. will continue to play cat and mouse with their opponents. Barça play their Champions League opener this Thursday(live and exclusively on blue Sport from 9pm) at AS Monaco.