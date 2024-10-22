Ex-footballer Diego Forlán takes part in a professional tennis tournament in November. dpa

Diego Forlán swaps the round leather for the felt ball. After winning titles in the Premier League, Uruguay's football icon now wants to celebrate success in tennis.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Diego Forlán ended his career in 2019. The Uruguayan scored goals for Manchester United and Inter Milan, among others.

The 45-year-old is now taking part in his first professional tennis tournament. In Montevideo, he will serve together with world number 101 Federico Coria.

The tournament takes place from November 11 to 17. Show more

Diego Forlán won the Premier League title with Manchester United in 2003 and the trophy a year later. The Uruguayan football icon celebrated great success with the national team in 2010, finishing fourth at the World Cup. Now the 45-year-old is trying his hand at tennis and is taking part in his first professional tournament in his native city of Montevideo.

According to the organizers of the lower-level Challenger event, the former Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid footballer will serve alongside Argentinian Federico Coria (ATP 101). The tournament will take place from November 11 to 17. "I like to challenge myself in life. This is a different sport for me and I enjoy the challenge of competing against very good players from different countries," Forlán said in the summer.

Forlan (left) at a paddle tournament with Rafael van der Vaart (right) in September 2024. IMAGO/ANP

In his heyday, the attacker was under contract with clubs such as Inter Milan. Forlán last played for Kitchee SC in Hong Kong in the first half of 2018. Forlán played 112 international matches for Uruguay and scored 36 goals. After retiring from the football stage in 2019, he worked on his tennis career. So far, he has mainly taken part in smaller senior events in South America.

