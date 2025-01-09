The lighter thrown by a Union Berlin fan at Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes on December 14 costs the club a forfeit defeat Keystone

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bochum will be scored 2-0 in favor of Bochum after the lighter was thrown at Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes.

This was the decision of the German Football Association's sports court almost a month after the 1:1 draw in Berlin. An appeal against the decision is still possible.

The match was interrupted for more than 25 minutes shortly before the end on December 14 after Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the Union block and had to leave the pitch. Bochum lodged an appeal against the scoring of the match.