  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Forfeit win for Bochum after match abandoned at Union Berlin

SDA

9.1.2025 - 17:00

The lighter thrown by a Union Berlin fan at Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes on December 14 costs the club a forfeit defeat
The lighter thrown by a Union Berlin fan at Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes on December 14 costs the club a forfeit defeat
Keystone

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bochum will be scored 2-0 in favor of Bochum after the lighter was thrown at Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes.

Keystone-SDA

09.01.2025, 17:00

09.01.2025, 17:19

This was the decision of the German Football Association's sports court almost a month after the 1:1 draw in Berlin. An appeal against the decision is still possible.

The match was interrupted for more than 25 minutes shortly before the end on December 14 after Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the Union block and had to leave the pitch. Bochum lodged an appeal against the scoring of the match.

More from the department

England. Sean Dyche released by Everton shortly before kick-off

EnglandSean Dyche released by Everton shortly before kick-off

Basel back at the top?. FCB President Degen switches into attack mode:

Basel back at the top?FCB President Degen switches into attack mode: "We want to get back to the Barfi"

YB defender Lewin Blum raves.

YB defender Lewin Blum raves"Fassnacht is a great person and a role model that everyone looks up to"