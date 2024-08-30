In the Europa League, there are some cracker duels that you would normally expect to see in the Champions League. Here is an overview.

Patrick Lämmle

Where can I follow the draws?

The Europa League draw will take place today, Friday, from 13:00. The Conference League draw (with St.Gallen and Lugano) will follow at 2.30 pm. blue Zoom will broadcast the draw on free TV, and you can watch the whole thing live on blue News.

Pot 1: The drawn matches Glasgow Rangers: Tottenham (H), Manchester United (A), Lyon (H), Olymipakos (A), Union Saint-Gilloise (H), Malmö (A), FCSB (H), Nice (A)

AS Roma: Frankfurt (H), Tottenham (A), Braga (H), AZ Alkmaar (A), Dynamo Kiev (H), Union Saint-Gilloise (A), Athletic Club (H), Elfsborg (A)

Frankfurt: Slavia Prague (H), AS Roma (A), Ferencvaros (H), Lyon (A), Viktoria Pilsen (H), Midtjylland (A), RFS (H), Besiktas (A)

Porto: Manchester United (H), Lazio (A), Olympiakos (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Midtjylland (H), FK Bodø/Glimt (A), Hoffenheim (H), Anderlecht (A)

Slavia Prague: Frankfurt (A), Ajax (H), Fenerbahce (H), PAOK (A), Malmö (H), Ludogorets (A), Anderlecht (H), Athletic Club (A)

Manchester United: Rangers (H), Porto (A), PAOK (H), Fenerbahce (A), FK Bodø/Glimt (H), Vitkoria Pilsen (A), Twente (H), FCSB (A)

Tottenham: Roma (H), Rangers (A), AZ Alkmaar (H), Ferencvaros (A), Qarabag (H), Galatasaray (A), Elfsborg (H), Hoffenheim (A)

Lazio: Porto (H), Ajax (A), Real Sociedad (H), Braga (A), Ludogorets (H), Dynamo Kiev (A), Nice (H), Twente (A)

Ajax: Lazio (H), Slavia Prague (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Real Sociedad (A), Galatasaray (H), Qarabag (A), Besiktas (H), RFS (A)

The draw pots of the Europa League Pot 1: AS Roma (Italy), Manchester United (England), FC Porto (Portugal), Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands), Glasgow Rangers (Scotland), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Lazio Roma (Italy), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Pot 2: Real Sociedad (Spain), AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), Sporting Braga (Portugal), Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece), Olympique Lyon (France), PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), Fenerbahçe Istanbul (Turkey), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), Ferencvaros Budapest (Hungary)

Pot 3: Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan), Galatasaray Istanbul (Turkey), Viktoria Pilsen (Czech Republic), FK Bodø/Glimt (Norway), Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), Ludogorez Rasgrad (Bulgaria), FC Midtjylland (Denmark), Malmö FF (Sweden)

Pot 4: Athletic Bilbao (Spain), TSG Hoffenheim (Germany), OGC Nice (France), RSC Anderlecht (Belgium), FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands), Beşiktaş Istanbul (Turkey), Steaua Bucharest (Romania), FK Rigas Futbola skola (Latvia), IF Elfsborg (Sweden) Show more

How does the new format work?

The biggest change in all three competitions concerns the group stage, which will become a single league phase with 36 teams. In the Champions League and Europa League, each team will face eight different teams (four at home, four away). In the Conference League, each club plays six different teams (three at home, three away).

In all three competitions, the top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16. The teams in ninth to 24th place compete in play-off duels with a first and second leg, the winners of which qualify for the round of 16. From the round of 16 onwards, the competition continues in the familiar manner until the final.

The European Cup season is over this year for teams that finish 25th or lower in the league phase of all three competitions.

