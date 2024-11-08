  1. Residential Customers
The European Cup scenes From "my goodness, amazing box" to "far too weak", it's all here

Patrick Lämmle

8.11.2024

Here are the best must-see scenes from the Europa League and Conference League. You can also find summaries of the best matches here, including those of FC Lugano and FC St.Gallen.

Everything about the Europa League and Conference League

The best goals of the evening

If you've got shit on your shoe, you've got shit on your shoe

Andreas Brehme, who died on February 20 of this year and scored Germany's penalty in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina, once said: "If you've got shit on your shoe, you've got shit on your shoe." The following videos serve as fitting examples of what this means ...

The highlights of the top matches

