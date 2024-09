GC coach Marco Schällibaum gains reinforcements for the forward line Keystone

Grasshoppers have signed center forward Adama Bojang from French Ligue 1 club Stade Reims. The 20-year-old from Gambia is on loan until the end of the current season.

Bojang has been under contract at Reims for just over a year. He only made nine brief appearances in Ligue 1. In the 2nd team, he scored just as many goals in eight games.

Adama is here 👀



📝 GC Zürich leiht Mittelstürmer Adama Bojang von Stade Reims aus. Der gambische Nationalspieler kommt bis Ende Saison nach Zürich.



Mehr ▶ https://t.co/QrXBGWzthz#gczürich #immerwiiter pic.twitter.com/fNOMD01KS3 — Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) September 7, 2024

