GC coach Tomas Oral receives further reinforcement Keystone

After 18-year-old Nestory Irankunda, the Grasshoppers have loaned out another talented player from Bayern Munich until the end of the season: 19-year-old central defender Grayson Dettoni.

SDA

Dettoni has played for Munich's youth teams since the age of ten. Most recently, the American played in the Bayern regional league. "Grayson is a player with potential who completes our team with his physicality and style of play," GC Sporting Director Stephan Schwarz was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Zurich club.

SDA