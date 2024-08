GC coach Marco Schällibaum has a new personnel option for his midfield Keystone

The Grasshoppers have strengthened their midfield with the addition of young midfielder Hassane Imourane from Benin.

The nine-time international played in Egypt's top division last season for Cairo-based Modern Sport FC.

GC, bottom of the Super League after four rounds, will be aiming for their first league win of the season at home to FC Sion on Saturday.

