FC St.Gallen lose 0:1 in Yverdon and miss the chance to take the lead in the Super League. FCSG captain Lukas Görtler finds clear words after the bitter defeat.

Lukas Görtler is very angry because FCSG were unable to convert any of their many scoring chances.

"We hate football for that," says Görtler to blue Sport. Show more

After the 4:1 win against FCZ during the week, St.Gallen come to Yverdon with a broad chest - and are confident at the start of the game. In contrast to Tuesday's game against Zurich, however, the eastern Swiss lacked efficiency. Although they created one good chance after another, they missed some of them carelessly.

Lukas Görtler, for example, had a half-open goal in front of him in the 26th minute, but shot past Yverdon goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni from six meters.

The home team, on the other hand, were highly efficient, putting their only shot on goal in the 72nd minute. It was Hugo Komano who scored to give Yverdon a flattering 1:0 victory.

"Wow, that was the most bitter defeat today. We put in an incredible amount of effort, played really well in the first half and created chance after chance. But we didn't score the goals because we weren't cool-headed enough," said an annoyed Görtler in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

"Incredibly bitter, completely unnecessary"

"We have 70 percent possession and we lose the game in the end. We hate football for that," continued the FCSG captain. After a strong first half, St.Gallen were unable to wrestle their opponents to the ground after the break.

Görtler: "We have to look at ourselves. That's incredibly bitter, completely unnecessary. To lose the game after such a first half is madness."

With a win, FCSG could have taken over the lead in the table, at least until Sunday. Would have, would have, bicycle chain. Görtler puts it in a nutshell: "If you don't win games like that, then you're not mature and good enough to play at the top."