Edon Zhegrova moved from FC Basel to Lille two years ago. Since then, the 25-year-old Kosovan's market value has exploded. His grandfather always believed that he could become a professional footballer.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-FCB player Edon Zhegrova fights for a ticket to the Champions League with Lille on Tuesday evening. He and his team will face Slavia Prague in the first leg of the play-off.

Zhegrova's market value is now 25 million euros.

Grandpa Zhegrova has always believed in his grandson's football career: "He's an exceptional talent. A gift from God." Show more

Edon Zhegrova showed his class at FC Basel. The attacking player made 74 appearances for FCB, scoring eleven goals and providing 17 assists.

The Kosovar literally exploded at Ligue 1 club Lille. In January 2022, he moved from FCB to France for a transfer fee of seven million euros. He has now played 88 competitive matches there, scored 20 goals and set up 16. His estimated market value is now 25 million euros.

Zhegrova is also an integral part of the Kosovan national team. Bernard Challandes called him up to the national team in 2018. He now has 34 caps for Kosovo.

Zhegrova learned to play football with his grandparents, among others. "Ever since he played in our yard, I believed in his football career. He also played at school. When he came home, he always trashed my garden. He is an exceptional talent. A gift from God," says Zhegrova's grandfather.

For Zhegrova himself, it's all about the Champions League on Tuesday evening. He will face Slavia Prague at home in the first game of the play-offs.