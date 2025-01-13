Granit Xhaka is the Swiss national player of the year for the fourth time. In the women's category, Géraldine Reuteler won the award for the first time at the Swiss Football Night in Bern.

Granit Xhaka experienced a historic year in 2024. With Bayer Leverkusen, the 32-year-old secured the first league title in the club's history as an unbeaten team, also triumphed in the Cup and narrowly missed out on a third title win in the Europa League after losing the final. The record international also played a formative role in the national team on the way to the European Championship quarter-finals.

Thanks to his strong performances, the midfielder became the first Swiss player since 1996 to be nominated for the "Ballon d'Or", which is awarded to the world's best player of a calendar year. For Xhaka, it is the third award in a row and the fourth overall.

"I wouldn't say it was my year. It was our year - an outstanding, successful year for the whole of Switzerland. I would like to thank everyone for their support, especially our national team coach Murat Yakin," said Granit Xhaka, who joined us via video from Germany. At 33, he is no longer the youngest, but the top priority now is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, something he and Yakin agree on, according to the national team captain.

Granit Xhaka was also the indispensable conductor of the Swiss national team at Euro 2024 sda

Reutelers premiere and Steffen's passing skills

Géraldine Reuteler won the women's national player of the year award for the first time. The 25-year-old is a top performer in midfield for both her club Eintracht Frankfurt and the national team. In the German Bundesliga, the player from Nidwalden has established herself as a third force behind Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.

Renato Steffen was named Super League player of the season. The FC Lugano attacking player is playing his third season in Ticino and has ambitions of playing for the championship title with the team. The trained painter, who only found his way into professional football late on, shone as the best provider of assists in the league in 2024, earning him several call-ups to the national team, which he joined in 2015.

Valon Fazliu from FC Aarau took the prize from the Challenge League. The 28-year-old attacking player has been on target for years, scoring 14 goals for the third time in a row in 2024.

Naomi Luyet receives two awards

Meanwhile, Naomi Luyet received two awards at the gala organized by the Swiss Football Association and the Swiss Football League at Casino Bern. The 19-year-old Young Boys attacker was named both the best player in the Women's Super League and the best young player. With her long-range goal in the national team against France (2:1), she amazed the fans at the end of October.

Finally, Ardon Jashari was the best youngster among the men. The 22-year-old midfielder has established himself at his new club Brugge in Belgium following his move from FC Lucerne.