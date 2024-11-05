Marco Schällibaum has to leave GC after a poor start to the 2024/25 season Picture: KEYSTONE

Marco Schällibaum is no longer coach at Grasshopper Club Zürich. GC announced this on Tuesday evening. Schällibaum took over in April 2024 and subsequently prevented the club from being relegated. After a weak start to the new season, the GC management are now pulling the ripcord.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC is parting ways with coach Marco Schällibaum.

The Zurich club made the announcement on Tuesday. Show more

GC Zürich hat die Zusammenarbeit mit Cheftrainer Marco Schällibaum beendet. Angesichts der anhaltenden sportlichen Ergebnisse hat der Verein entschieden, dass eine Veränderung notwendig ist.



Mehr: https://t.co/5u0Mkcd1nP#gczürich #immerwiiter pic.twitter.com/HACvz4kYou — Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) November 5, 2024

Schällibaum annoyed about wrong decision

The defeat against FC Luzern was one too many: Marco Schällibaum has to leave his post at GC. This is all the more bitter as a blatantly wrong decision in the last game decided the match prematurely. Much to the annoyance of Marco Schällibaum. Schällibaum can't buy anything from the subsequent explanations and apologies. And apparently, the club's officials will not accept this wrong decision as an excuse for the defeat.