Marco Schällibaum is no longer coach at Grasshopper Club Zürich. GC announced this on Tuesday evening. Schällibaum took over in April 2024 and subsequently prevented the club from being relegated. After a weak start to the new season, the GC management are now pulling the ripcord.
Schällibaum annoyed about wrong decision
The defeat against FC Luzern was one too many: Marco Schällibaum has to leave his post at GC. This is all the more bitter as a blatantly wrong decision in the last game decided the match prematurely. Much to the annoyance of Marco Schällibaum. Schällibaum can't buy anything from the subsequent explanations and apologies. And apparently, the club's officials will not accept this wrong decision as an excuse for the defeat.