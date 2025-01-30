  1. Residential Customers
Fortunately without consequences Gregor Kobel concedes a goal with this mega-buck

Sandro Zappella

30.1.2025

Borussia Dortmund face Shakhtar Donetsk on the final matchday of the Champions League league phase. BVB win the game 3:1, but Gregor Kobel does not cut a good figure when he concedes the goal.

30.01.2025, 10:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Borussia Dortmund beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3:1 at home, with Gregor Kobel making a hair-raising mistake to concede the goal.
  • The goalkeeper starts dribbling and loses the ball.
  • The goal conceded had no consequences, as BVB had no chance of qualifying directly for the round of 16 anyway due to the results of the other matches.
Borussia Dortmund needed a win on the final matchday of the league phase in the Champions League in order to still hope to finish in the top eight and thus qualify directly for the round of 16. Since the goal difference could also be decisive, the higher the win, the greater the chance of reaching the round of 16.

18 games, 64 goalsAll the highlights of the craziest Champions League evening of all time

The home game against Shakhtar Donetsk went according to plan: Serhou Guirassy put BVB on course with a brace in the first half. The Ukrainians had little of the game and looked largely harmless. BVB keeper Gregor Kobel, of all people, made the game exciting again.

After a neat back pass from Pascal Gross, the number 1 in the national team goal fails to receive the ball. As the ball bounces a little, Kobel tries to save it with a dribble, but fails completely, as Marlon Gomes has speculated correctly and grabs the ball off Kobel's foot and straight into the BVB goal. Defender Ramy Bensebaini later made it 3:1, securing Dortmund's first win in 2025.

When asked about the mistake in the post-match interview, Kobel said: "It's all the more remarkable that the team was there then. That's exactly what it's all about, being there for each other."

Dortmund must advance to the knockout playoffs

In the end, however, Dortmund's result was irrelevant for the top 8. Because Atlético, Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa also won their games, BVB were no longer able to make it into the top 8 anyway.

Gregor Kobel, who is usually such a reliable back-up, got off lightly. Dortmund's Champions League journey continues in the knockout playoffs. BVB will face either Sporting (23rd) or FC Brugge (24th).

