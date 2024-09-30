Antoine Griezmann ends his career with the Équipe Tricolore. Picture: dpa

After 137 international matches and 44 goals, it's over: Antoine Griezmann says goodbye to the Équipe Tricolore. His last game will be a bitter one.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 137 games, it's over: Antoine Griezmann ends his career in France's national team at the age of 33.

Griezmann thanks the fans and writes on social media: "I close this chapter of my life with a heart full of memories." Show more

Antoine Griezmann (33) is ending his career with the French national football team. The Atlético Madrid attacking star announced his departure on social media after 137 international matches and 44 goals. "I close this chapter of my life with a heart full of memories. Thank you for this great adventure in three colors and see you soon," Griezmann wrote about his end with the Équipe Tricolore.

The attacking player made his debut in March 2014 in a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. Four years later, he became world champion with France in the final against Croatia (4:2). Griezmann also scored a goal in the final in Moscow.

C’est avec le cœur plein de souvenirs que je clos ce chapitre de ma vie. Merci pour cette magnifique aventure tricolore et à bientôt. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qpw8dvdtFt — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) September 30, 2024

The final point is a defeat

The left-footed player played his last international match at the beginning of July in the 2:1 draw in Munich in the European Championship semi-final against the eventual European champions Spain. Griezmann came on as a second-half substitute but was unable to turn the game around.

His contract in Madrid runs until the summer of 2026. This week, national team coach Didier Deschamps announces the squad for the Nations League matches.

