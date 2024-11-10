Pep Guardiola has won the league title six times in his seven years at Manchester City. This time it could be another team's turn. Keystone

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Brighton for the fourth time in a row. The gap to leaders Liverpool continues to grow - and Pep Guardiola hints that City's title dream could already be over.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manchester City surprisingly lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

It was the first time in his coaching career that Pep Guardiola had lost four competitive games in a row.

After the game, Guardiola said that another team might deserve the title this season. However, the Cityzens are far from giving up. Show more

Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday, prompting Pep Guardiola to consider the possibility that the Premier League title could be out of reach this season.

It is the first time in his coaching career that Guardiola has suffered four consecutive defeats, while Liverpool took the opportunity to move five points clear at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Guardiola admitted that after seven years in which he has won six Premier League titles, perhaps another team deserves the title. After the defeat to Brighton, the Daily Mail quoted him as saying: "Maybe another team deserves the title this year."

"More than ever I want to make it"

Brighton turned the game around after Erling Haaland had put City ahead. Joao Pedro equalized before Matt O'Riley scored the winner on his Premier League debut.

Guardiola emphasized that there is always a first time in life and that he loves a challenge. "I will not back down. More than ever, I want to do it. When my players come back, I have no doubt that we will give our best again," added the City coach.

Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp described City's second half as "one of the worst halves" he had ever seen from a Guardiola team.

Nati break comes just in time

Despite the fourth consecutive defeat, which City have not experienced since August 2006, Guardiola does not see this as a sign of the end of City's era. "It's what people want. We are not finished yet. It's normal because we are winning a lot. It happens," he said.

Guardiola added that City needed to clear their heads during the international break. "Two defeats in the Premier League," Guardiola said. "We have to count the wins and defeats and we win a lot. We have to count how many wins in a row we've had."



