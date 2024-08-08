FC Zurich loses the first leg of the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers against the Portuguese team Vitoria Guimaraes 0:3. A Herculean task awaits the Zurich team in the second leg.
In a match with few scoring chances for a long time, FCZ made the decisive mistakes in the second half. In the 54th minute, after a corner kick, it failed several times to defuse the action of the Portuguese, who finally found Ricardo Mangas, who was completely free at the second post, with a low cross (54'). In the final phase, FCZ then completely squandered their chances of qualifying. Substitute Nelson Oliveira, who turned 33 on Thursday, first headed a cross over the legs of Zurich defender Mariano Gomez to make it 2-0 (87') and then made it 3-0 in stoppage time.
FC Zurich, who were unbeaten this season until Thursday evening, lacked penetration in both penalty areas. Ume Emmanuel missed the hosts' best chance to score in the 32nd minute. The Nigerian failed somewhat carelessly when alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper. After 0:1, there was not much creativity from the Zurich side. Coach Ricardo Moniz produced the Super League representative's most astonishing move when he took off Jonathan Okita, who had come on as a substitute at the break, after just 17 minutes on the pitch.
The decision on who advances to the play-offs, the final qualifying round before the league phase, will be made next Thursday in Portugal.
Comments on the game
The telegram
Zurich - Vitoria Guimarães 0:3 (0:0)
SR Barbu (ROU). - Goals: 54 Mangas 0:1. 87 Gomez (own goal) 0:2. 93 Oliveira 0:3.
Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gomez, Kryeziu, Wallner; Matthew (46. Okita/63. Oko-Flex), Condé, Chouiar; Krasniqi, Perea (63. Bajrami), Emmanuel (89. Kamberi).
97th minute
Final whistle
The match at the Letzigrund is over. FC Zurich lose the first leg against Vitoria Guimaraes 0:3.
93.
Now it comes thick and fast
Nelson Oliveira makes it 3:0 for Guimaraes after a counter-attack in the 93rd minute. This makes the second leg in Portugal a Herculean task.
88.
Own goal seals defeat
Very bitter for FCZ. In the 88th minute, it was Mariano Gomez who was hit in the penalty area and unfortunately deflected the ball into his own goal. This probably sealed Zurich's defeat.
79.
Katic saves
Guimaraes with the next good attacking move. Substitute Nuno Santos gets his shot away centrally in front of Brecher's goal. Katic is able to head the ball decisively over the crossbar. The subsequent corner kick poses no danger.
73.
Katic creates danger in attack
And if the strikers can't do it, a defender has to step up. Chouiar hits a free kick wide into the penalty area, keeper Varela misjudges and Katic gets his head to it. However, the central defender does not hit the ball perfectly and it sails over the goal. At least Zurich are showing signs of life in attack.
70.
Harmless FCZ
Little or nothing is coming from FCZ at the moment. They can't find a way through the Portuguese defense.
63.
Okita has to leave the field again
Moniz makes two more changes. And one of them is very unusual. Okita has to leave the pitch again after just 18 minutes! The striker didn't play a big part in the game, but hardly anyone at FCZ does at the moment. Okita makes way for Oko-Flex. Perea makes way for Bajrami.
61.
Big shot from Brecher
Brecher with a big shot! Guimaraes play a straightforward counter-attack. Mendes finishes alone in front of Brecher in the penalty area. The FCZ keeper makes a great save to prevent the Zurich team from going two goals behind.
54.
Goal Guimaraes
The Portuguese take the lead here. And it has to be said: they came out of the dressing room much stronger than FCZ. Guimaraes plays the ball flat from outside the box into the five-meter area. Mendes says thank you and slots home to make it 1:0. The players and fans celebrate the goal with exuberance - they take about two minutes to do so, including a short drinks break.
51.
The whistle remains silent
The referee has a generous line. Guimaraes player Mendes brings down Umeh close to the foul. The scene takes place very close to the edge of the penalty area. However, the whistle is not blown.
46.
Brecher has to stretch
Guimaraes get going straight after the break. First Ramirez misses a cross with his head by a hair's breadth. Moments later, Mendes gets his shot away on the left of the penalty area. The ball flies and flies, forcing Brecher to make his first intervention. He has to deflect the ball over the crossbar.
46.
Half-time two underway
The ball is rolling again.
46.
Moniz makes a change
Ricardo Moniz makes his first change. Jonathan Okita replaces Ifeanyi Mathew on the pitch.
45.
Intermission
The first half is over. The first 45 minutes have been devoid of really big chances. FCZ and Guimaraes create mini exclamation marks, the visitors one or two more. But there was no goal. So it's 0-0 at the break.
43.
Mini pressure phase for the visitors
As the first half draws to a close, FCZ simply let Kaio César go and the attacking player is unchallenged in the penalty area. However, the shot is too central and is blocked by FCZ. Mini pressure phase for the visitors now.
35.
Guimaraes make their next mark
Now there's some action at the Letzigrund. Guimaraes takes a corner and the ball remains in the visitors' ranks. Borevkovic gets his shot away, but it is stopped decisively by the many FCZ legs.
32.
And the next chance comes straight away
Ui, ui, ui. What's going on here? FCZ go one better. Wallner serves Umeh wonderfully with a pass into the penalty area. The FCZ striker makes a run towards the opposing box, but the visiting keeper just about manages to palm the ball away. A good scene for FCZ.
31.
At last! A chance
So, now a chance for Guimaraes. The Portuguese team combine on the edge of the FCZ penalty area, striker Ramirez takes heart from a half-right position and takes a shot. The ball flies past the right goalpost.
28.
Still 0:0
So, it's time for another entry. But to be honest: difficult. There is still very little happening. The game is taking place between the two sixteen. Neither team has managed to find a pass into the box yet.
20.
Foul on Umeh not penalized
It seems that the referee is not in the mood for a big chance either. Umeh is felled by Guimaraes' Borevkovic on the edge of the penalty area. From a distance, it looked like a foul, but the referee's whistle remained silent.
16.
We continue to wait ...
The greeting from the kitchen is a long time coming. Jänu. FCZ have a chance to counter-attack. Krasniqi plays a ball deep to Umeh. The FCZ number 21 sets off, but can't do enough with Krasniqi's pass because it's too imprecise.
10.
An even start
The first ten minutes are over. The game is evenly poised. It is not yet a feast for the palate that we are being served here. But we're sure to get a treat from the kitchen soon.
6.
Wallner gets a round of applause
Umeh plays a back pass which becomes a template for Guimaraes. Wallner is able to make up for his teammate's misplaced pass. Applause for the FCZ defender.
4.
First corner goes to FCZ
Krasniqi takes the first corner for Zurich, but it remains harmless.
1.
First shot on goal
It takes just 18 seconds and FCZ fire the first ball into the Portuguese box. However, Krasniqi's shot is easy prey for keeper Varela.
1.
Let's go
Referee Barbu blows the whistle. The ball is rolling.
0.
South curve with choreo
The FCZ fans welcome their team with a choreo. The south curve holds up pieces of paper or something similar. "FCZ" is written there.
0.
Everything is ready
The Letzigrund is flooded with sunlight, the players enter the pitch. Everything is ready for 90 minutes of football. It's about to start.
How the FCZ starts
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between FC Zurich and Vitoria Guimaraes. Kick-off is at 19:00.