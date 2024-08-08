FC Zurich clearly loses the first leg of the Conference League qualifier. KEYSTONE

FC Zurich loses the first leg of the 3rd round of the Conference League qualifiers against the Portuguese team Vitoria Guimaraes 0:3. A Herculean task awaits the Zurich team in the second leg.

Linus Hämmerli

In a match with few scoring chances for a long time, FCZ made the decisive mistakes in the second half. In the 54th minute, after a corner kick, it failed several times to defuse the action of the Portuguese, who finally found Ricardo Mangas, who was completely free at the second post, with a low cross (54'). In the final phase, FCZ then completely squandered their chances of qualifying. Substitute Nelson Oliveira, who turned 33 on Thursday, first headed a cross over the legs of Zurich defender Mariano Gomez to make it 2-0 (87') and then made it 3-0 in stoppage time.

FC Zurich, who were unbeaten this season until Thursday evening, lacked penetration in both penalty areas. Ume Emmanuel missed the hosts' best chance to score in the 32nd minute. The Nigerian failed somewhat carelessly when alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper. After 0:1, there was not much creativity from the Zurich side. Coach Ricardo Moniz produced the Super League representative's most astonishing move when he took off Jonathan Okita, who had come on as a substitute at the break, after just 17 minutes on the pitch.

The decision on who advances to the play-offs, the final qualifying round before the league phase, will be made next Thursday in Portugal.

Zurich - Vitoria Guimarães 0:3 (0:0)

SR Barbu (ROU). - Goals: 54 Mangas 0:1. 87 Gomez (own goal) 0:2. 93 Oliveira 0:3.

Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gomez, Kryeziu, Wallner; Matthew (46. Okita/63. Oko-Flex), Condé, Chouiar; Krasniqi, Perea (63. Bajrami), Emmanuel (89. Kamberi).

