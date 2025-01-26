blue expert Alex Frei comes limping into the studio on Saturday. The former star striker tore his cruciate ligament at the Snow World Cup in Arosa. During a goal in the final against Germany, of all places.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue expert Alex Frei takes a seat in the studio on Saturday with his right leg taped up. During his comeback at the Snow World Championships in Arosa, the record scorer for the Swiss national team tore his cruciate ligament after a duel with Marko Rehmer.

Frei calls it "youthful recklessness": "When you're on the pitch, you still have the feeling that you're between 25 and 30."

The fact that he was even able to score an important goal in the final against the Germans during his unfortunate incident is little consolation. Frei: "I'd swap it for a healthy cruciate ligament in a heartbeat." Show more

Top scorer Alex Frei makes his comeback in the national team kit at the Snow World Cup. In the final against Germany, he had to come off injured after a duel with Marko Rehmer, but still scored six goals to take third place on the scorers' list.

On the stage on the gala evening, every shot was on target. "Marko was already a nasty dog before," jokes Frei and says: "The pain will certainly lessen as the evening progresses."

The eccentric ex-Bayern star Mario Basler, who acts as co-host to Thomas Helmer, recommends twelve vodka lemons to Frei for a speedy recovery, "then you won't feel it anymore," says Basler.

Frei: "You get the feeling you're still 25"

Not true, of course. His right knee was still aching days later. No wonder, as Frei tore his cruciate ligament during this unfortunate action.

"Youthful recklessness", says Frei, who takes his place as an expert in the blue Sport studio on Saturday with his right leg bandaged up. "When you're on the pitch, you still have the feeling that you're between 25 and 30. I fell stupidly, the consequence is a cruciate ligament rupture," the 45-year-old continued.

Zubi: "But your goal was beautiful"

A visit to the physio is now the order of the day once a week. It will certainly be mid-May before he is back to normal.

Ex-Nati team-mate Pascal Zuberbühler jokes: "The most important thing has been forgotten: The goal you scored in that action was beautiful and important. I cheered it from outside the box." Frei laughs and says: "I'd swap it for a healthy cruciate ligament in a heartbeat."

The fact that the national team was also able to celebrate the unofficial title of snow soccer world champion thanks to his final goal in Arosa is little consolation.