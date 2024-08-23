Chelsea new acquisition Marc Guiu takes the miss of the year in the first leg of the Conference League play-offs against Servette. He fails to put the ball into the empty net from point-blank range.

On his debut as a professional footballer last October, the then 17-year-old Guiu shot Barcelona to victory with his first touch of the ball after 33 seconds. Show more

On Thursday evening, Chelsea lived up to their role as favorites in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, beating Servette 2:0 and thus laying the foundations for a place in the group stage of the Conference League. It was a lackluster victory and after a goalless first half, the Chelsea players were punished by the fans with whistles and boos.

However, only one scene from the 51st minute will be remembered for a long time: Marc Guiu manages the feat of not slotting the ball into the orphaned goal from around six meters. The 18-year-old new signing from FC Barcelona fails to hit the ball properly, allowing Jérémy Frick to make up for his blunder. Guiu also failed miserably with his two follow-up shots and thus missed the chance to increase the score to 2:0 one minute after Nkunku's converted penalty.

Guiu once made a dream debut

Guiu, one of many new signings, is not doing any advertising on his own behalf, although this would be quite important for him in view of the completely bloated Chelsea squad.

His debut as a professional footballer last October was completely different. The then 17-year-old scored Barcelona's winner against Athletic Bilbao with his first touch of the ball, just 33 seconds after coming on as a substitute. So Guiu certainly knows how to score goals.

The second leg against Servette will take place in a week's time on Thursday at the Stade de Genève in Geneva.