After their promotion in the summer, Sion are taking the momentum into the new Super League season and are making a strong comeback with three wins from four games. The Sion players have also surprised former goalscorer Guillaume Hoarau.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Sion have picked up three wins and nine points in the first four rounds of the Super League - surprising even Guillaume Hoarau.

The former Sion player looks back fondly on his time in Valais and tells blue Sport: "You could be honest and say: okay, now we'll stop with the nonsense and start a more humane, healthier project."

FC Sion made an impressive start to their Super League return, winning three of their first four games and moving up to second place in the table. A glance at the league table also confused former Sion player Guillaume Hoarau at first.

"I saw the table and turned my phone around because I saw Sion in first place and YB in last place. But it was the truth!" said the 40-year-old, who will make a total of 34 appearances for Sion between 2020 and 2022, in an interview with blue Sport.

Lessons learned from mistakes

Hoarau has fond memories of his time in Valais. "I got to know some fantastic people, some rather special people like the club president. But in human terms, it was all very good moments," says the former goalscorer and is pleased with the development he has made. "You could be honest and say: okay, now we're going to stop this nonsense and start a more human, healthier project where we put passion and football first."

That is currently paying off. However, Hoarau does not dare to predict where Sion will be at the end of the season: "That's a difficult question. But if YB and Sion play in the European competitions, that will be perfect."