  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League on stream Home defeat for leaders Thun against Wil - Xamax also lose

Linus Hämmerli

6.12.2024

Thun fail to extend their lead at the top of the table in Friday's matches of the 17th Challenge League round. Neuchâtel Xamax also lose.

06.12.2024, 19:55

06.12.2024, 22:25

Six days after Thun's closest rivals Etoile Carouge, Wil also gave the Bernese Oberland side, who had picked up 13 points from their last five games, a leg up. Marwane Hajij gave the visitors an early lead in the Stockhorn Arena after a misplaced header back pass from Ashvin Balaruban, and a converted penalty from Kastrijot Ndau at the start of the final quarter of an hour sealed Thun's defeat.

Neuchâtel Xamax also suffered a setback in the battle for promotion or at least a place in the barrage. The Neuchâtel side lost 2-1 away at bottom club Stade Nyonnais, with all three goals scored in the first half. With their first win since mid-October, Nyon moved to within one point of Schaffhausen, who are plagued by serious financial problems. Xamax lost for the fourth time in their last five games and were pushed down to 4th place by Wil.

More sports videos

More sport

Challenge League. Thun also stumbles against Wil

Challenge LeagueThun also stumbles against Wil

Italy. Inter now unbeaten in 13 games

ItalyInter now unbeaten in 13 games

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss players. These stars are available on a free transfer this summer

Ronaldo, Salah and two Swiss playersThese stars are available on a free transfer this summer

Injury shock. Jordan Lotomba out for months with lower leg fracture

Injury shockJordan Lotomba out for months with lower leg fracture

On the rise with Gladbach. Gerardo Seoane talks about Omlin's demotion and the thriller against Dortmund

On the rise with GladbachGerardo Seoane talks about Omlin's demotion and the thriller against Dortmund