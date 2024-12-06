Thun fail to extend their lead at the top of the table in Friday's matches of the 17th Challenge League round. Neuchâtel Xamax also lose.

Linus Hämmerli

Six days after Thun's closest rivals Etoile Carouge, Wil also gave the Bernese Oberland side, who had picked up 13 points from their last five games, a leg up. Marwane Hajij gave the visitors an early lead in the Stockhorn Arena after a misplaced header back pass from Ashvin Balaruban, and a converted penalty from Kastrijot Ndau at the start of the final quarter of an hour sealed Thun's defeat.

Neuchâtel Xamax also suffered a setback in the battle for promotion or at least a place in the barrage. The Neuchâtel side lost 2-1 away at bottom club Stade Nyonnais, with all three goals scored in the first half. With their first win since mid-October, Nyon moved to within one point of Schaffhausen, who are plagued by serious financial problems. Xamax lost for the fourth time in their last five games and were pushed down to 4th place by Wil.

