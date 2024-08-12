FC St.Gallen is off to a strong start to the season with its new coach Enrico Maassen, recently stringing together six wins in a row. President Matthias Hüppi explains in an interview with blue Sport why this is no coincidence.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen record their sixth win in a row across all competitions against GC on Sunday. The change of coach from Peter Zeidler to Enrico Maassen doesn't seem to have caused the team any problems at all.

In an interview with blue Sport, FCSG president Matthias Hüppi explains why this comes as little surprise to him and makes it clear that the successful start under the new coach should not be overestimated. Show more

Under Enrico Maassen, FC St.Gallen suffered a bitter defeat in Winterthur in their very first game of the season. Since then, however, the Espen have been on a high and on Sunday against GC they recorded their sixth success in a row.

"Winning everything is never a matter of course. We didn't win everything either, but then we went on a run that made us all very happy and gave us extra motivation," said a delighted Matthias Hüppi in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

From the 66-year-old's point of view, every positive result releases energy. "It makes the daily work for the team easier," says Hüppi, addressing the double burden of the league and the Conference League qualifiers, where St.Gallen will be back in action next Thursday in the third qualifying round.

"We won't get any further with snapshots"

The FCSG president is not surprised that the change of coach from Peter Zeidler to Enrico Maassen after six years has gone so well. "It also has to do with the profile we have described. We knew that we wanted to continue Peter Zeidler's work in terms of the playing idea and the basic philosophy," explains Hüppi. "Only a coach who had internalized this was an option. That's why it has a certain logic."

Other elements were also added. "The day-to-day work has also changed, of course. If that contributes to the positive dynamic, all the better," says Hüppi. However, the good start should not be overestimated. "At FC St.Gallen, it's a well-known fact that a coach is never judged on the basis of individual results or a series of results. We naturally stand by the coach we have chosen for our club. A single game is just a snapshot and we don't get any further with snapshots."