  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Successful change of coach Hüppi explains St.Gallen's high: "It has a certain logic"

Luca Betschart

12.8.2024

FC St.Gallen is off to a strong start to the season with its new coach Enrico Maassen, recently stringing together six wins in a row. President Matthias Hüppi explains in an interview with blue Sport why this is no coincidence.

12.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St.Gallen record their sixth win in a row across all competitions against GC on Sunday. The change of coach from Peter Zeidler to Enrico Maassen doesn't seem to have caused the team any problems at all.
  • In an interview with blue Sport, FCSG president Matthias Hüppi explains why this comes as little surprise to him and makes it clear that the successful start under the new coach should not be overestimated.
Show more

Under Enrico Maassen, FC St.Gallen suffered a bitter defeat in Winterthur in their very first game of the season. Since then, however, the Espen have been on a high and on Sunday against GC they recorded their sixth success in a row.

"Winning everything is never a matter of course. We didn't win everything either, but then we went on a run that made us all very happy and gave us extra motivation," said a delighted Matthias Hüppi in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle.

With the luck of the successful. A controversial penalty helps St.Gallen to a home win against GC

With the luck of the successfulA controversial penalty helps St.Gallen to a home win against GC

From the 66-year-old's point of view, every positive result releases energy. "It makes the daily work for the team easier," says Hüppi, addressing the double burden of the league and the Conference League qualifiers, where St.Gallen will be back in action next Thursday in the third qualifying round.

"We won't get any further with snapshots"

The FCSG president is not surprised that the change of coach from Peter Zeidler to Enrico Maassen after six years has gone so well. "It also has to do with the profile we have described. We knew that we wanted to continue Peter Zeidler's work in terms of the playing idea and the basic philosophy," explains Hüppi. "Only a coach who had internalized this was an option. That's why it has a certain logic."

Other elements were also added. "The day-to-day work has also changed, of course. If that contributes to the positive dynamic, all the better," says Hüppi. However, the good start should not be overestimated. "At FC St.Gallen, it's a well-known fact that a coach is never judged on the basis of individual results or a series of results. We naturally stand by the coach we have chosen for our club. A single game is just a snapshot and we don't get any further with snapshots."

Bitter defeat in St.Gallen. Penalty frustration for GC and Abrashi:

Bitter defeat in St.GallenPenalty frustration for GC and Abrashi: "But then we have to stop"

More Super League

Interview with the goalscorer. Thierno Barry, was that your last game for FC Basel?

Interview with the goalscorerThierno Barry, was that your last game for FC Basel?

Home win against Lausanne. FCZ remain unbeaten in the league and storm to the top of the table

Home win against LausanneFCZ remain unbeaten in the league and storm to the top of the table

A resounding victory in Geneva. Basel plays itself into a frenzy and dismantles Servette

A resounding victory in GenevaBasel plays itself into a frenzy and dismantles Servette

Thanks to Joker Klidje. Lucerne inflict first defeat of the season on Lugano

Thanks to Joker KlidjeLucerne inflict first defeat of the season on Lugano

"It's important that ..."Reto Ziegler talks about his comeback plans and praises Sion's management