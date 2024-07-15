Admir Mehmedi is the new blue Sport expert for the Super League. In this interview, the former international star talks about his anticipation of the new job, his short time as head of sport at Schaffhausen and his early retirement.

Jan Arnet

Admir Mehmedi, you are the new football expert at blue Sport. How did this come about?

I was contacted after the end of last season and asked if I could imagine doing it. I've already had the pleasure of being a guest on blue Sport two or three times. I really enjoyed that. That's how we quickly found each other.

What can TV viewers expect from you?

I was able to experience football as a player for a long time and can show a different perspective, for example on the inner workings of a team. I will try to provide authentic analysis and always say how I see things.

What do you expect from your new job?

I'm looking forward to working together and analyzing the games from my perspective. After years of being on the pitch, it will now be exciting for me to see the other side.

Last season, you were appointed head of sport at FC Schaffhausen in the winter. You were able to save the relegation-threatened FCS, but after less than six months the collaboration came to an end. How did that go?

First of all, I am extremely grateful that I was entrusted with this difficult task in the winter. I think we managed it very well as a team. After the season, we sat down together and discussed things. Everyone said exactly what they had in mind. In the end, I had to make a decision and decided to leave.

Was it foreseeable from the start that the commitment would only last until the end of the season?

I consciously accepted the challenge in the winter because I really wanted to master this difficult challenge - leading FC Schaffhausen out of the bottom of the table. After the season, we then found out what the club's ideas were for the future and how I saw things. Then things turned out the way they did. But I'm grateful for the experience, it was a very nice time.

Can you imagine working as head of sport again in the future?

Yes, definitely. I've now had my first experience and I've really enjoyed it. So I can very well imagine working as head of sport again. But I'm also working on my coaching license. You develop and keep learning. Let's see what the future holds.

How did you experience the European Championships as a former national team player?

Of course I was excited, like everyone else in Switzerland. I was in the stadium for the quarter-final against England, I was shaking and then I was very sad when we were knocked out.

You retired a year ago at the age of 32. Do you miss life as a professional footballer?

To be honest: Not really. I always wanted to retire when I could decide for myself. And not be pressured into retiring. The only thing I miss is the dressing room. Where you can have fun with your teammates and hear the odd joke. But I miss being on the pitch less in general. It was the right decision to quit.

Back to your new job as a blue Sport expert. You played 84 games in the Super League yourself, but the last one was 13 years ago. How have you looked at Swiss football in recent years? Have you followed the Super League at all?

I always looked up the results when I was abroad and also watched the odd game. For the last year, of course, I've followed it even more intensively and have been to a few games live in the stadium.

The new season starts this weekend. Who will be champions?

YB will certainly be one of the contenders, but it's still too early to predict.