The former BVB coach would like to work again. The 41-year-old is fondly remembered in England. Terzic is said to be in talks with a top club.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Edin Terzic stepped down as Borussia Dortmund coach at the end of last season.

Terzic is now open to a new commitment, as he writes in a column. "I don't know where and when the next chapter will begin, but I want to be ready."

According to the English media, Terzic is one of the candidates to succeed Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in the event of his departure. Show more

Coach Edin Terzic can well imagine a new commitment. "I'm ready for the next chapter in my career. I've been thinking and preparing, thinking about what went well in the past and what things I don't want to repeat. I don't know where and when the next chapter will begin, but I want to be ready," Terzic wrote in a column for "Coaches Voice".

The 41-year-old former Borussia Dortmund head coach is seen as one of the candidates to succeed Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, who has only won two out of seven league games with the club in the Premier League and is controversial.

Terzic has England experience

According to the Sun, Terzic's name is surprisingly on the club's list. Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Ten Hag assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy are also said to be in talks.

Terzic, who left BVB at the end of last season despite reaching the Champions League final, already has experience in the Premier League as former assistant coach to Slaven Bilic at West Ham. He also completed his coaching training in England.

