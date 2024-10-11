Luca Jaquez scores the acclaimed equalizer in stoppage time. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team saves a point against Finland in the final seconds, but loses the lead in the table.

SDA

Coach Sascha Stauch's team seemed to have suffered a serious setback on their way to the European Championship. For a long time, the Finns had the better opportunities on the Lucerne Allmend, and Pascal Loretz, who was able to play a home game to a certain extent, had to make a couple of outstanding saves in the Swiss goal to prevent them from falling behind.

However, with just over a quarter of an hour remaining, Loretz was powerless to stop Casper Terho, who beat the two central defenders Albian Hajdari and Aurèle Amenda before also beating the goalkeeper.

The Swiss then threw everything forward and were rewarded. Luca Jaquez, also a committed FCL player, converted a cross from substitute Nils Reichmuth in the 93rd minute to equalize, leaving Switzerland one point behind the Eastern Europeans ahead of their final qualifier against Romania on Tuesday.

As group winners, Switzerland would qualify for next year's European Championship in any case. The top three runners-up in the nine groups will also receive a direct ticket to the finals in Slovakia. The remaining six runners-up play in play-offs for the last three free places, while the third-placed teams are eliminated.

U21: Luca Jaquez sichert uns einen Punkt in der Nachspielzeit! 💥



M21: Luca Jaquez nous offre un point dans le temps additionnel !



Under 21: Luca Jaquez ci assicura un punto in pieno recupero! pic.twitter.com/e5uBPm0w4V — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) October 11, 2024

