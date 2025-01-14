Ardon Jashari is voted Male Youngster 2024 at the Swiss Football Awards. The 22-year-old also thanks his former coach Mario Frick afterwards. The Lucerne coach, who still raves about Jashari, is touched.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ardon Jashari is Swiss football's best youngster of 2024.

In his winning speech, the 22-year-old midfielder thanked his former coach and supporter Mario Frick in particular.

Frick himself says in an interview with blue Sport about Jashari: "I think Bruges is just an intermediate step. After that, he'll be playing in the Bundesliga or the Premier League at some point." Show more

Ardon Jashari was named Youngster Male of the Year 2024 at the Swiss Football Night. The Swiss international came out on top against Lugano's Daniel Dos Santos and Franck Surdet (KAA Gent).

The 22-year-old Jashari moved from FC Luzern to Club Brugge in Belgium last summer for 6 million euros. Jashari has already established himself as a regular player there.

In his acceptance speech, however, Jashari looks back once again and thanks not only his family but also FCL coach Mario Frick: "A very, very special thanks goes to my coach Mario Frick, who discovered me, who has supported me since day one and also made me captain. That's where my career started, so I'd like to thank him in particular."

When asked about Jashari after the award, Mario Frick told blue Sport: "It was a great pleasure that he mentioned me in his acceptance speech."

Personality makes all the difference

Mario Frick took over as coach at FC Luzern in December 2021. During the winter break, the then 19-year-old Jashari immediately caught his eye: "I noticed his dynamism and personality as early as the second training session." Frick promoted Jashari to the first team - from then on, the midfielder was a regular. It's common practice at Lucerne to give young players a chance, explains Frick, adding of Jashari: "It was certainly special that we made him captain after just six months. He has really grown into this role and has repaid the trust placed in him."

Especially when it comes to mental skills, Frick can't stop raving: "At this level, personality is the biggest difference. Ardon is a born leader. He has already taken on a lot of responsibility at a young age. That's why I see no upper limit for him."

Now against Juventus and Manchester City

In the summer of 2024, Jashari then took the next step and moved to Club Brugge in Belgium. He has already played 17 league games there this season and has been in the starting line-up for the last 12 games. He has also played five games in the Champions League: "It's great fun to follow his development at Brugge," says Frick, who believes Jashari has even more to offer: "I think Brugge is just an intermediate step. After that, he'll be playing in the Bundesliga or the Premier League at some point."

Jashari can still prove himself against two top European clubs in the Champions League in January: Juventus Turin will visit Bruges on January 21 and an away game at Manchester City is scheduled for January 29. Whether Jashari can also perform in these games is not really a question for Frick: "I saw the game in Milan against Milan. He demanded every ball there. He is an absolute leader at Bruges, which is a really strong team. I also expect him to be a leader against these two opponents, wanting every ball and hopefully leading them to points.

