Jens Lehmann has to dig deep into his pockets in the trial over an incident involving a chainsaw. The Munich II Regional Court has sentenced the former goalkeeper to a fine of 135,000 euros.

The 54-year-old Lehmann had used a chainsaw to saw through a roof beam in his neighbor's garage on Lake Starnberg. According to the indictment, he also allegedly cheated on the bill in a parking garage at Munich Airport and failed to pay the parking fees.

The court discontinued proceedings for insulting police officers. On December 22 last year, Lehmann was sentenced by the Starnberg district court to a fine of 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each for damage to property, insulting police officers and attempted fraud, i.e. a total of 420,000 euros. Lehmann and the public prosecutor, who had even demanded a suspended prison sentence in the first trial, appealed against this.

In the second trial, the former international now received a somewhat lighter sentence. Lehmann had previously accepted his guilty verdict. He agreed with the public prosecutor and the court to accept his conviction for damage to property and fraud. He had originally stated that he had entered the garage with a chainsaw in his hand, but otherwise cited gaps in his memory and spoke of false suspicions and character assassination.

