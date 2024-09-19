Jonas Omlin has to take another break. Imago

Borussia Mönchengladbach will once again be without goalkeeper Jonas Omlin. The captain injured himself in training. How long will he be out? Unclear.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will once again be without goalkeeper Jonas Omlin. Coach Gerardo Seoane's captain has suffered a tendon injury in his lower leg during training, as the Bundesliga club announced. The 30-year-old will be missing "until further notice" as a result. Borussia were initially unable to say exactly how long the Swiss will be out for. In the away game on Saturday (18:30), Omlin will probably be replaced by substitute goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas.

Omlin had already missed large parts of last season due to a persistent shoulder injury. Nicolas had already filled in for him back then with some strong performances.

