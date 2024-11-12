  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Jorge Sampaoli takes over as coach at Stade Rennes

12.11.2024 - 07:02

Back in Europe: Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli takes over at Rennes
Keystone

Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli takes over from Julien Stéphan at Stade Rennes. The experienced coach's contract runs until 2026.

12.11.2024, 07:14

Jorge Sampaoli is the new head coach of Stade Rennes. The 64-year-old Argentinian takes over from Julien Stéphan, who was recently relieved of his duties. Sampaoli brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously coached teams such as Olympique Marseille, Sevilla FC and the national teams of Chile and Argentina.

Sampaoli has signed a contract with Stade Rennes, who are currently 13th in Ligue 1, until the summer of 2026. This long-term commitment shows the club's confidence in his ability to lead the team to new successes.

At the same time, there is news about Fabian Rieder, the Swiss international. He still has a contract with Rennes until 2027, but will return next summer after a year on loan from Stuttgart, unless the German club decides to sign the 22-year-old permanently.

