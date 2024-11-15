Timm Klose played his last Super League game for FC Basel against Lugano in May 2021 - now he is ending his active career for good. Picture: Keystone

Timm Klose is about to make his debut in active football. The 36-year-old will make his final appearance with FC Basel's U21 team on Sunday. But he will remain with FCB.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Timm Klose is finally drawing a line under his playing days with Basel's U21s and will end them on Saturday against FC Zurich.

"I don't want to take anyone's place in the youth team and if I no longer see myself needed in the team, my goal here as a player is fulfilled," Klose explains his decision.

The 36-year-old will remain with FC Basel as a defensive coach and in talent management. Show more

In July 2009, Timm Klose made his debut in professional football for FC Thun and was immediately promoted to the Super League with the Bernese Oberland club. After just one season in the top Swiss league, he made the leap abroad.

Klose moves to 1. FC Nürnberg in the Bundesliga and two years later signs for VfL Wolfsburg, where he wins the DFB Cup. Klose then moved to Norwich City in England, where he won promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

In the 2020/21 season, Klose played for Basel, a club close to his heart, before ending his professional career at Bristol City FC in 2022. He also showed his skills 17 times for the Swiss national team.

"My goal here as a player is fulfilled"

Last summer, he returned to FC Basel, where Klose signed a one-year contract in the U21 squad and acted as a leading player. Just over four months ago, Klose extended his contract by a further year, but is now stepping down.

"It was always our plan to create a transition for me from footballer to life after my active career," Klose is quoted as saying in an FCB statement. With the U21s now playing very solidly, Klose believes the time has come for him to leave: "I don't want to take anyone's place in the youth team and if I no longer see myself needed in the team, my goal here as a player is fulfilled."

From now on, the former national team defender wants to concentrate on his new role on the touchline. "I was accepted for the UEFA Pro License and it's ideal if I can gain even more experience from the touchline and support the coaches here more individually," says Klose, who will remain with FC Basel as a defensive coach and in talent management.

👋 Timm Klose beendet am Samstag seine Karriere ❤️💙



Bei der Partie zwischen der U21 des FC Basel 1893 und jener des FC Zürich am Samstag, 16. November 2024, wird Timm Klose seine Dernière im Aktivfussball geben (15.30 Uhr, Leichtathletikstadion St. Jakob). Er bleibt Rotblau… pic.twitter.com/eykCilQ21k — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) November 15, 2024

