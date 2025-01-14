  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Aliou Baldé is back Lausanne also gears up for the top battle

Luca Betschart

14.1.2025

Aliou Baldé last played for Bochum in the Bundesliga.
Aliou Baldé last played for Bochum in the Bundesliga.
Picture: Keystone

Lausanne-Sport are upgrading and bringing back attacking player Aliou Baldé for the next six months. The 22-year-old did not play for Bundesliga side Bochum recently.

14.01.2025, 11:01

14.01.2025, 11:04

Lausanne are also gearing up in the top flight and are strengthening their squad with an attacking player from Bochum. Aliou Baldé, the 22-year-old winger, is returning with immediate effect. He left the Vaud club for Nice in January 2023 after scoring 8 goals in 15 Super League games with the promoted club.

Baldé's return underlines Lausanne's ambitions in the top flight. Super talent Alvyn Sanches is also still there. The market value of the 21-year-old high-flyer of the previous season (9 scoring points in 18 games, plus outstanding duel values) is already around CHF 9 million.

Despite Baldé, Sanches and third place, just one point behind leaders Lugano, coach Ludovic Magnin remains cautious. "Our goal remains a place in the top six. When we announced this at the start of the season, many people laughed at us."

Nobody is laughing anymore. Certainly not the competition from Geneva, Basel, Zurich or Bern.

Transfer ticker. Official: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okita leaves FCZ

Transfer tickerOfficial: Vargas moves to Sevilla ++ Okita leaves FCZ

Videos from the department

More Super League

FCB star at the Swiss Football Night. Shaqiri:

FCB star at the Swiss Football NightShaqiri: "I didn't think there would be such a big wave"

Best Super League player. Renato Steffen:

Best Super League playerRenato Steffen: "Me against FCB is always special"

LaLiga. Real Sociedad beat Villarreal - Kubo golden goalscorer

LaLigaReal Sociedad beat Villarreal - Kubo golden goalscorer

Award. Granit Xhaka and Reuteler Swiss Footballer of the Year - Steffen also honored

AwardGranit Xhaka and Reuteler Swiss Footballer of the Year - Steffen also honored

Goalie injured. Servette without Frick for six weeks

Goalie injuredServette without Frick for six weeks