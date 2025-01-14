Aliou Baldé last played for Bochum in the Bundesliga. Picture: Keystone

Lausanne-Sport are upgrading and bringing back attacking player Aliou Baldé for the next six months. The 22-year-old did not play for Bundesliga side Bochum recently.

Luca Betschart

Lausanne are also gearing up in the top flight and are strengthening their squad with an attacking player from Bochum. Aliou Baldé, the 22-year-old winger, is returning with immediate effect. He left the Vaud club for Nice in January 2023 after scoring 8 goals in 15 Super League games with the promoted club.

Baldé's return underlines Lausanne's ambitions in the top flight. Super talent Alvyn Sanches is also still there. The market value of the 21-year-old high-flyer of the previous season (9 scoring points in 18 games, plus outstanding duel values) is already around CHF 9 million.

Despite Baldé, Sanches and third place, just one point behind leaders Lugano, coach Ludovic Magnin remains cautious. "Our goal remains a place in the top six. When we announced this at the start of the season, many people laughed at us."

Nobody is laughing anymore. Certainly not the competition from Geneva, Basel, Zurich or Bern.

🔥 #𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐃𝐄́𝐈𝐒𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🔥



✍🏾 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐮 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐞́ est de retour au LS, sous la forme d’un prêt de l’@ogcnice pour les six prochains mois 🔵⚪️



Bienvenue chez toi Aliou 😍#AllezLausanne #PourNosCouleurs pic.twitter.com/w8eX7iaD0i — FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) January 14, 2025

Videos from the department