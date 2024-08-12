Bellinzona loses the three points gained at the start of the season Keystone

Bellinzona is punished by the league with a forfeit defeat.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Bellinzona listed eight instead of the permitted seven non-locally trained players on the match sheet for the game against FC Wil.

The league is now taking action. Bellinzona won the game 2:1, but must now accept a 3:0 forfeit defeat.

The decision can be appealed to the SFL Appeals Court within five days. Show more

The Challenge League club from Ticino had eight instead of the permitted seven non-locally trained players on the match sheet for the season opener against Wil. The individual judge of the disciplinary commission therefore converted Bellinzona's 2:1 victory into a 0:3 defeat.

The decision can be appealed within five days to the SFL Appeals Court. The adjustments to the table will only be made after the appeal period has expired.

