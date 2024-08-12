Bellinzona is punished by the league with a forfeit defeat.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- Bellinzona listed eight instead of the permitted seven non-locally trained players on the match sheet for the game against FC Wil.
- The league is now taking action. Bellinzona won the game 2:1, but must now accept a 3:0 forfeit defeat.
- The decision can be appealed to the SFL Appeals Court within five days.
The Challenge League club from Ticino had eight instead of the permitted seven non-locally trained players on the match sheet for the season opener against Wil. The individual judge of the disciplinary commission therefore converted Bellinzona's 2:1 victory into a 0:3 defeat.
The decision can be appealed within five days to the SFL Appeals Court. The adjustments to the table will only be made after the appeal period has expired.
SDA