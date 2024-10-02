The Swiss Football Association and the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 open ticket sales with football on the Jungfraujoch. Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, draws a thoroughly positive balance.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football Association and UEFA Women's Euro 2025 open ticket sales on the Jungfraujoch.

A Swiss selection plays a penalty shoot-out against a world selection. Goalkeeper Kathrin Lehmann, who is just as comfortable on ice as she is on the pitch, is particularly impressive for the Swiss team.

In an interview with blue Sport, Marion Daube is delighted with the successful start to ticket sales. The tickets for the semi-finals and final, which were available in the first phase, sold out very quickly.

The Women's EURO 2025 will be the 14th staging of the European continental competition in women's football. Switzerland will host the tournament, which will take place from July 2 to 27, 2025. Show more

Legends and future stars gather at an altitude of 3,454 m on Tuesday for a football match to mark the launch of ticket sales for the 2025 European Championship. The weather is not playing ball, snowflakes are falling from the sky, the wind is blowing nastily in the faces of the numerous journalists, volunteers and association staff who have gathered and there is nothing at all to be seen of the actually beautiful view.

Instead of the planned football match, the nasty conditions meant that only a penalty shoot-out was played. Who emerges victorious is completely irrelevant anyway. David Degen will not suffer any nightmares either, although Kathrin Lehmann saves his second attempt in the shoot-out.

Johan Djourou cheers on goalkeeper Kathrin Lehmann on the Jungfraujoch, who saves David Degen's penalty shortly afterwards. Picture: Keystone

The 44-year-old feels at home on the frosty terrain anyway. No wonder, as she played top-class sport at the highest level for 20 years - in two sports! In the national football team, she stood between the posts, while in ice hockey she whirled through opposing defenses as a striker. The fact that she won the Champions League in both sports is almost unimaginable from today's perspective. And so Lehmann already shows her still existing class during the short warm-up (see video below).

Daube: "Ticket sales have started really well"

The event serves as the starting signal for ticket sales for the 2025 European Women's Championship in Switzerland. Up to 10 tickets per match starting at CHF 25 can be ordered from midday on Tuesday. Tickets are valid on match day for outward and return journeys by public transport from any Swiss town. You can order tickets here.

In the first sales phase, 250,000 tickets are on sale. The organizers and UEFA hope to sell all 720,000 tickets. The start gives cause for optimism. Around two hours after the kick-off, Marion Daube, Director of Women's Football, said in an interview with blue Sport: "Ticket sales have got off to a really good start." She has been informed that all tickets for the semi-finals and the final are already sold out. "We did everything right," she says, beaming.

The following day, an official statement said: "Yesterday's launch of ticket sales for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 was a huge success with high demand from fans in Switzerland, across Europe and beyond. After just a few hours and together with last week's sponsored pre-sale, over 120,000 tickets were sold."

Lehmann, who had been sailing through the air as if blown away by the wind shortly beforehand, also has a permanent grin on her face during the interview. "I really should have taken my skates with me," she jokes, but it was "great fun" despite the bad weather. "Sport is nature and we accept that. And Switzerland is beautiful, even if you can't see it right now."

Of course, Lehmann would have deserved a trophy for her brilliant performance. But only the winners of the European Championships are allowed to lift the trophy. And so for her it's a case of: Just look, don't touch!

Kathrin Lehmann would love to lift the European Championship trophy. blue Sport

Volunteers can apply

Volunteers can now apply to work in the fan zones, city centers and stadiums. The only requirement is that they must be 18 years old by June 15, 2025.

