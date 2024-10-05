Leverkusen miss out on a home win against Holstein Kiel in coach Xabi Alonso's 100th game in charge Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund suffer setbacks. Leverkusen squandered a 2:2 lead against Holstein Kiel, while BVB lost 2:1 away to Union Berlin.

SDA

Eight minutes into the game in Leverkusen, the home side were already 2-0 up against the promoted side and it looked like the double winners were heading for a comfortable victory in Xabi Alonso's 100th game as Leverkusen coach. However, the visitors from Kiel scored shortly before the break from a corner kick and even equalized with a penalty in the second half. The superiority of the team led by midfield strategist Granit Xhaka was to no avail and the surprising points were shared.

Dortmund, who had celebrated a 7:1 victory over Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League during the week, showed a weak first half at the Alte Försterei. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to reach behind him for the first time in the 26th minute after a penalty, and shortly before the break he was powerless with a low shot after a corner. There was nothing more than a goal in the second half. While Dortmund failed to win away from home for the third time in a row, Union celebrated their third victory in their third home game of the season.

With just one point, Bochum are now bottom of the table. The team coached by Peter Zeidler lost their home game against Wolfsburg 1:3. Swiss central defender Cédric Zesiger, who had played the full distance in the first five games of the season, did not make an appearance for the visitors.

Brief telegrams and table

Bayer Leverkusen - Holstein Kiel 2:2 (2:1). - Goals: 4 Boniface 1:0. 8 Hofmann 2:0. 45 Geschwill 2:1. 69 Arp (penalty) 2:2. - Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Union Berlin - Borussia Dortmund 2:1 (2:0). - Goals: 26. Vogt (penalty) 1:0. 45. Vertessen 2:0. 62. Ryerson 2:1. - Comments: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Bochum - Wolfsburg 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 21. Tiago Tomas 0:1. 37. Wind 0:2. 72. Boadu 1:2. 88. Wind 1:3. - Remarks: 88. Drewes (Bochum) saves penalty from Wind. Bochum without Loosli (not in the squad). Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute).

Werder Bremen - Freiburg 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 75. Doan 0:1 - Remarks: Freiburg without Ogbus and Manzambi (both not in the squad).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 5/13. 2. Eintracht Frankfurt 5/12. 3. SC Freiburg 6/12. 4. RB Leipzig 5/11. 5. Bayer Leverkusen 6/11. 6. Union Berlin 6/11. 7. Borussia Dortmund 6/10. 8. Heidenheim 5/9. 9. VfB Stuttgart 5/8. 10. Werder Bremen 6/8. 11. Wolfsburg 6/7. 12. Augsburg 6/7. 13. Borussia Mönchengladbach 6/6. 14. Mainz 05 5/5. 15. St. Pauli 5/4. 16. Hoffenheim 5/3. 17. Holstein Kiel 6/2. 18. Bochum 6/1.

