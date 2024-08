Cautious jubilation for Granit Xhaka after reaching the next round. Picture: Imago

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen had a harder time than expected in the first round of the German Cup at fourth-tier Carl Zeiss Jena, winning just 1-0.

SDA

Although last season's double winners were clearly superior, only Jonas Hofmann scored in the 52nd minute. Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was initially on the substitutes' bench for Leverkusen, but was substituted in the 73rd minute.

SDA