Italy Lukaku moves on to Napoli

29.8.2024 - 18:35

Romelu Lukaku was never happy at Chelsea, now the Belgian star striker is moving to Napoli
Keystone
Romelu Lukaku will play for Napoli in Serie A for the next three years, the Italian club has announced.

The Belgian star striker joined Chelsea in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter Milan and AS Roma. A transfer fee of €30 million is expected to be paid for the 31-year-old; Chelsea signed Lukaku for €113 million three years ago.

In Naples, he will now be reunited with coach Antonio Conte, with whom he celebrated his greatest successes during his first stint at Inter. For the Belgian record goalscorer, Napoli is already his eighth stop as a professional.

