Cercle Brugge play themselves into a frenzy against St.Gallen of all teams, Lazio Rome win the water battle against Nice and Chelsea's coach raves about Renato Veiga - you have to see these European Cup scenes.

Luca Betschart

Bewitched St.Gallen

FC St.Gallen are badly beaten at the start of their European adventure. The Espen were already 3:0 down at half-time against Cercle Brugge and ultimately lost 6:2. However, St.Gallen were not as hopeless as the result suggests. Unlike their opponents, however, the Swiss team were unable to convert their scoring chances. In addition to their own inability to score, they were also unlucky - as exemplified by the triple chance in stoppage time.

Brugge's frenzy

Cercle Brugge were completely different. The Belgians played themselves into a frenzy against FCSG - and definitely decided the game after a good hour in the person of Gary Magnee. First the 24-year-old flicks the ball beautifully into the corner, shortly afterwards he finishes off an indirect free kick with his heel.

The water battle in Rome - including a flying interlude?

Lazio Rome gave OGC Nice no chance in their Europa League clash and sent the French side home with a 4:1 thrashing. Even the precarious pitch conditions at the Stadio Olimpico did not stop the Romans from flying across the pitch. Literally.

The decision in favor of the home side came after just over an hour with the goal that made the final score 4:1. After a well-timed pass into the deep, Taty Castellanos put the ball past Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka - and then took off. Referee Fesnic points to the spot, although Bulka pulls his hands back. To the incomprehension of the French, the VAR does not intervene either. A wrong decision?

Renato Veiga scores and impresses the Chelsea coach

In his eighth appearance for Chelsea FC, ex-Basel player Renato Veiga impressively showed what he is capable of. As an attacking midfielder, he shone in the 4:2 win over Gent with a goal and an assist. These were his first two goals for his new club. Chelsea coach Maresca enthused after the final whistle: "He played as an attacking midfielder against Gent, against Bournemouth he was a six-man and against Brighton he was a full-back. He even scored a goal and is doing very well."

The best goals of the night