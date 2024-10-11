Dominik Kohr saves a helpless woman with his quick intervention. Picture: dpa

Dominik Kohr has collected five yellow cards in six games so far. An action away from the football stadium shows his helpful side.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bundesliga professional Dominik Kohr discovers a helpless person on the side of the road on his way home from a charity match and reacts immediately.

According to Kohr, he drove to the nearest lay-by and informed the police, who took the necessary measures.

According to Kohr, the police were not sure whether the woman would have survived the night if she had not been found. Show more

Professional footballer Dominik Kohr may have saved a woman's life thanks to his attentiveness and immediate intervention. This is reported by several media outlets. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder from Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05 was on his way home from a charity match for a boy with cancer late on Wednesday evening when he discovered a helpless person on the side of the road.

"It seemed strange to me, so I drove past the spot again. And that's when I saw the woman lying there," he told SWR in a telephone conversation.

He drove to the next lay-by and informed the police, who took the necessary measures. The elderly woman had been reported missing and was in a helpless situation. According to the police press release, the woman was "severely hypothermic". The police are not sure whether the woman would have survived the night if she had not been found, said Kohr.

She is now feeling better again, the professional was told by the police. "You get goosebumps when you hear that the woman is now doing well," said Kohr, but didn't want to hang his deed too high: "Anyone who knows me knows that I also have another side, that I'm a helpful person, a family man. That's why I can somewhat understand that prejudices arise," said Kohr, who is already serving a ban after six games in the Bundesliga with five yellow cards. "You have to learn your lessons and become smarter."

