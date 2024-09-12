Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour (right) and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak must explain themselves for their financial dealings at the English top-flight club. Picture: Keystone

The Premier League hearing into allegations of financial malpractice against Manchester City is due to begin next Monday, according to British broadcaster Sky Sports.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Premier League accuses Manchester City of financial breaches in 115 cases between 2009 and 2018. The English champions deny the allegations.

The allegations relate in particular to sponsorship income, links to business partners and operating costs. Show more

The English Premier League accuses the champions of financial violations in 115 cases between 2009 and 2018. Manchester City denies the allegations. The Premier League had already announced in February 2023 that it was investigating the club, which is funded by sheikhs from Abu Dhabi.

An independent commission investigated the allegations. In view of the number of allegations and the length of the investigation, observers spoke of an unprecedented process in the history of the Premier League.

Decision in spring 2025 at the earliest

The league accuses the club managers of having provided incorrect financial information. In particular, this relates to sponsorship income, links to business partners and operating costs. The Premier League also complained that City had not cooperated with the investigators.

According to Sky, the upcoming hearing will take place in camera and could last up to two months. A decision is not expected until spring 2025 at the earliest.

In the worst-case scenario, Man City could face a drastic penalty. According to reports, anything from a fine or a points deduction to expulsion from the Premier League is conceivable. Coach Pep Guardiola's team has won the championship six times in the last seven years. It remains to be seen whether titles will be withdrawn retrospectively.

