Leaving the Bundesliga again after two years: Matthijs de Ligt

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are moving from Bayern Munich to Manchester United. The German record champions will generate further income for new signings through the sales.

De Ligt has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United, while Mazraoui has signed on until the summer of 2028. According to media reports, the English record champions will pay a total transfer fee of 60 million euros for the 25-year-old Dutchman and the Moroccan, who is one year older. The sum could rise to 70 million due to bonus payments.

De Ligt moved from Juventus Turin to Munich two years ago for the same amount. However, the central defender did not establish himself as an undisputed regular at Bayern. Mazraoui also moved to Munich from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2022. The full-back was on a free transfer at the time.

In Manchester, the duo will meet their former coach at Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag.

