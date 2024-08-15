  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

MLS Marco Reus moves to LA Galaxy

SDA

15.8.2024 - 17:57

After twelve years in Dortmund, 35-year-old Marco Reus is moving overseas in the fall of his career
After twelve years in Dortmund, 35-year-old Marco Reus is moving overseas in the fall of his career
Keystone

As expected, Marco Reus is moving to North America after the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund. The 35-year-old German has signed a contract with LA Galaxy until the end of 2026.

15.8.2024 - 17:57

This was announced by the MLS club on Thursday.

The Dortmund veteran joins on a free transfer after his contract with Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel expired after twelve years and was not renewed.

In Los Angeles, Reus is following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The trio, who have since retired, played for the California-based franchise at different times.

SDA

More from the department

USA video goes viral. Alisha Lehmann makes people laugh with hair-raising quiz answers

USA video goes viralAlisha Lehmann makes people laugh with hair-raising quiz answers

The new Clásico era. Real or Barça - the big duel for the future of Spanish football

The new Clásico eraReal or Barça - the big duel for the future of Spanish football

Goalie change. Kobel instead of Sommer - is this the right decision?

Goalie changeKobel instead of Sommer - is this the right decision?