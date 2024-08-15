After twelve years in Dortmund, 35-year-old Marco Reus is moving overseas in the fall of his career Keystone

As expected, Marco Reus is moving to North America after the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund. The 35-year-old German has signed a contract with LA Galaxy until the end of 2026.

This was announced by the MLS club on Thursday.

The Dortmund veteran joins on a free transfer after his contract with Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel expired after twelve years and was not renewed.

In Los Angeles, Reus is following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The trio, who have since retired, played for the California-based franchise at different times.

