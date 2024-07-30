Martin Schmidt is stepping down as sports director at Mainz. Harry Langer/dpa

Bundesliga club Mainz and sporting director Martin Schmidt are going their separate ways. The Swiss is leaving the club for personal reasons.

Linus Hämmerli

Martin Schmidt resigns as sports director at FSV Mainz. The 57-year-old Swiss is leaving the Bundesliga club at his own request and for personal reasons.

"My personal circumstances in my home country of Switzerland have changed at short notice due to an illness in the family, and other priorities have come to the fore for me that increasingly require my personal presence," Schmidt was quoted as saying in a statement from the club.

Schmidt will act as a sporting advisor in the background at Mainz. He is handing over operational responsibility. Schmidt has been the club's sporting director since 2020 and coached the professionals between 2015 and 2017.

Averted relegation in the previous season

"As a coach, he made club history with the promotion of our U23s to the 3rd division and qualification for the Europa League with the professionals and, with his own meticulousness and passion, found his way into the role of sporting director, which was a new one for him at the time," said Chief Sports Officer Christian Heidel, according to a club statement.

Heidel and Schmidt have led the club in recent years. After the successful time under Bo Svensson, the Dane Bo Henriksen saved the club from relegation in the previous season.

