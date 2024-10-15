The Swedish judiciary is investigating Kylian Mbappé and his entourage Keystone

Kylian Mbappé and his entourage are facing legal trouble. The Swedish public prosecutor's office is investigating following a visit to the club. An alleged victim is suing for rape.

An investigation has been opened, the Swedish public prosecutor's office confirmed on Tuesday, without naming the suspect. The incident is said to have taken place a week ago Thursday in a hotel in central Stockholm.

Reasonable suspicion

The Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reported on Monday that the suspect was the 25-year-old Mbappé. On Tuesday, the newspaper "Aftonbladet" and the broadcaster SVT also reported that there was "reasonable suspicion" against Mbappé. Under Swedish criminal law, there must be "reasonable suspicion" for an indictment or pre-trial detention, which is not yet the case.

As reported by "Aftonbladet", Mbappé had visited a restaurant and then a nightclub in the Swedish capital on Thursday evening in the company of several people. The group left the country again on Friday. Following a medical examination, the alleged victim filed a complaint on Sunday. "Expressen" reported that the police had confiscated several items of clothing as evidence.

Mbappé speaks of "fake news"

Mbappé's entourage said that no charges had been brought against the footballer. The Real Madrid striker had already described himself as a victim of "fake news" on the online service X on Monday. There, the captain of the French national team explained that there was a link between the "Aftonbladet" report and his hearing on Tuesday before a committee of the French Football League regarding a bitter dispute with PSG over allegedly unpaid salaries. "Fake news," Mbappé wrote on X. It was "so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if it were a coincidence". PSG sources said on Monday that the club would "ignore" Mbappé's comments.

Mbappé is allegedly demanding outstanding salaries and bonus payments of 55 million euros from his former club. In September, the league organization LFP ordered PSG to pay Mbappé the sum he was entitled to at the time of his move to Real Madrid. The AFP news agency has learned from club sources that the relevant league committee will announce its decision in the case on October 25.

