Real Madrid dropped points again in their third league game. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's star ensemble had to settle for a 1-1 draw at UD Las Palmas.

For the Spanish champions and Champions League winners, it was the second draw in the young championship after the 1-1 draw at Mallorca at the start of the season. As a result, the gap to arch-rivals FC Barcelona, who have no points, has already grown to four points.

Vinicius Junior rescued Real a point with a converted penalty in the 69th minute after Alberto Moleiro had put the underdogs ahead in the 5th minute. Kylian Mbappé played through the superior Madrilenians, but is still waiting for his first league goal in Spain.

