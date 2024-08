Lionel Messi is still out of action due to an ankle injury. Picture: Keystone

World champions Argentina will have to make do without Lionel Messi in their next two qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

SDA

The 37-year-old star striker is still out of action due to the ankle injury he suffered in the 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final in mid-July.

Argentina will face Chile at home on Thursday, September 5 and Colombia again five days later. Argentina lead the standings by two points from Uruguay after 6 of 18 games.

SDA