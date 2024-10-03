  1. Residential Customers
Double from the Argentine Messi makes Inter Miami MLS qualifying winners ahead of schedule

3.10.2024 - 07:18

Also sets the tone in the MLS: Lionel Messi.
The first of two trophies in the MLS has been awarded. Inter Miami with Lionel Messi wins the Supporters' Shield as qualifying winners in the US championship.

Messi played a key role in the 3-2 win over Columbus Crew with two goals shortly before the break. Thanks to this success, Inter Miami can no longer be displaced from first place in the Major League Soccer table in the two remaining rounds. In return, co-owner David Beckham's team will receive the Supporters Shield for the first time, giving Inter Miami home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The playoff round of 16 starts on the last weekend in October. Should Miami survive all the rounds, the final for the MLS Cup, the second and more important trophy, will be held on December 7.

Swiss players Roman Bürki (St. Louis City), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders), Alan Arrigoni and Maren Haile-Selassie (Chicago Fire) are involved in the MLS. Only Frei's team will reach the play-offs.

