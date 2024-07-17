Superstar Lionel Messi will be out indefinitely due to a ligament injury in his right ankle.

SDA

This was announced by his club Inter Miami following medical checks. The 37-year-old captain's availability will therefore depend on regular examinations and the progress of his recovery. Messi suffered the injury during Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Even before the test results, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino had stated that Messi would miss at least two games. Miami are in second place in the Eastern Conference ahead of this week's home games against Toronto on Wednesday and Chicago Fire on Saturday. Messi has scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 12 games this season.

Joy over the gold medal, bad luck with a ligament injury: Lionel Messi will not be available to his club Inter Miami for an extended period of time Keystone

SDA